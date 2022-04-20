Upon the passing away of Mufti Ahmet Mete, Turkish Minority in Xanthi elected today their new Mufti in an election they held in unity, solidarity.

We congratulate Mustafa Trampa on winning the elections, held with a high turnout and wish him every success in his efforts to protect and promote the rights and freedoms of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace.

We also appreciate the efforts of the Advisory Board of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace, who, against all the pressures, has made great efforts to organize the elections so that the results would reflect the will of the Minority.

In this regard, we expect Greece to respect the religious rights and freedoms of the Turkish Minority, guaranteed by international agreements, in particular the Lausanne Peace Treaty, and human rights standards, as well as the will of the Turkish Minority.

As is the case until now, we will continue to defend the rights and freedoms of our kinsmen.