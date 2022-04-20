H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Berlin on 2 November 2023 to attend the Ministerial Conference on EU enlargement and reform, hosted by the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany.

During the Conference, to which both EU member states and candidate countries are invited, the main dynamics of EU's enlargement strategy as well as the steps that need to be taken by both the Union and by the candidate countries will be discussed.

Prior to the Conference H.E. Minister Fidan will hold a bilateral meeting with H.E. Ms. Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, and will have meetings with other counterparts on the margins of the Conference.