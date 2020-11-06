We are deeply saddened to receive the news that dozens of people lost their lives and many were wounded as a result of an attack on a convoy carying passengers who were returning following their hajj worship, on 14 August 2021, in the Plateau state of Nigeria.

We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack, wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded, and we extend our sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Nigeria.