We welcome the adoption of resolution titled "Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations" by an overwhelming support at the 10th Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

We attach importance to inclusion in the resolution of the calls for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce as well as full, secure and unhindered provision of essential goods and services.

In an environment where the UN Security Council remains silent and ineffective in the face of indiscriminate barbaric attacks targeting Palestinian people in Gaza, although the resolution is far from satisfying, we hope that the calls in the resolution would be implemented immediately.

We call on Israel to listen to this common voice of the international community, cease attacks and give a chance to peace.

Without attainment of a just solution to the Palestinian issue, neither a lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is possible nor Israel’s own security could be ensured.

The lasting solution of the conflict is through embodiment of an independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In this critical process, we call on all countries to fulfil its responsibility and stand on the right side of history.