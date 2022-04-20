Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark H.E. Mr. Lars Lökke Rasmussen will pay an official visit to Türkiye on 27 October 2023 per the invitation of H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Within the scope of the visit, meetings will be held to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Denmark.

Views will also be exchanged on current issues, including the developments in Gaza, the situation in Ukraine and Türkiye-EU relations as well as attacks on our Holy Book, the Quran, in some European countries.