H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 23-24 October 2023.

Minister Fidan will meet with his counterpart, and will also meet with various high-level contacts in the UAE.

2023 is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and the UAE. During the meetings, bilateral cooperation, which has been deepening in all fields, will be discussed. Furthermore, there will be an exchange of views on regional and international developments, particularly the latest developments regarding the situation in Palestine.