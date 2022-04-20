Political consultations between Türkiye and Albania will be held on 24 October 2023 in Ankara between the delegations headed by H.E. Ambassador Mr. Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs and H.E. Ms. Megi Fino, Deputy Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania.

All aspects of Türkiye-Albania bilateral relations, current developments in our region as well as the EU accession processes of the two candidate countries will be discussed at the consultations.