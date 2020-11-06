The Chargé d’Affaires of the Swiss Embassy in Ankara was summoned to the Ministry to protest and ask for an explanation, upon the opening of a so-called representative office affiliated with the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, under the name of "Representative Office of the Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria" in Geneva, Switzerland.

Reminding the previous demarches made on this issue to the Swiss authorities, it was underlined that attempts of this bloody terror organization and its affiliated groups to disseminate propaganda and gain legitimacy should not be allowed under any names, such as association or non-governmental organization, or circumstances, and its terror propaganda must be ceased immediately.

We emphasize that no distinction should be made between terrorist organizations in the fight against terrorism. We remind those who embrace terrorist organizations just because these terrorists do not target themselves that this scourge might one day hit them as well.

Turkey will resolutely continue its fight against the PKK, which is recognized as a terrorist organization also by the EU, and its affiliated groups everywhere.