We follow with great concern the ongoing clashes in Libya which have also caused the death of civilians.

The preservation of the hard-won calm on the ground is of critical importance for the security, stability and future of Libya. We call on parties to be cognizant of this; to act with restraint and common sense; and urge them to end clashes immediately.

The escalation of violence jeopardizes the aspirations of the Libyan people for sustainable peace and stability, as well as their vision of furthering the political process, foremost the holding of elections. Therefore, we expect the parties to silence their weapons and focus on solving their problems peacefully as soon as possible.

For lasting stability, prosperity and security in Libya, Türkiye deems crucial the holding of free, fair and nationwide elections as soon as possible, in accordance with the aspirations and expectations of the Libyan people. In this sense, the swift completion of the legal framework under the facilitation of the UN is essential.

In accordance with these objectives, as we have done so far, we will continue to stand by our Libyan brothers and sisters and to provide any support towards the establishment of lasting peace and stability.