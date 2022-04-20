We congratulate the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform for the signing of the partial agreements on political rights and electoral guarantees for all and on the protection of the vital interests of the nation on 17 October 2023, in Barbados.

We consider the statement by the U.S. on the partial relief of the unilateral coercive measures a step in the right direction.

Türkiye is ready to support the Venezuelan authorities, whenever needed, for the election process in 2024 to take place in line with the democratic principles and in a transparent and just manner.

The Republic of Türkiye underlines once again its principled stance against unilateral coercive measures and will keep in solidarity with its friend Venezuela as it did in the past.