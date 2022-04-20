At the elections held in Geneva today, Ambassador (retired) Erdoğan İşcan, nominated by the Republic of Türkiye, was re-elected to the United Nations (UN) Committee against Torture, the monitoring body of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, for the term 2024-2027.

In the elections where 16 candidates competed for the 5 Committee membership positions that will become vacant as of the end of this year, Ambassador (retired) İşcan, who has been serving on the Committee since 2020, received one of the highest votes in the elections.

This success is a reflection of the contributions of Ambassador (retired) İşcan to the work of the UN Committee against Torture with his vast knowledge and experience in the field of human rights and multilateral diplomacy, as well as of Türkiye’s support to the international efforts to protect and promote human rights.

We firmly believe that Ambassador (retired) İşcan will continue to provide invaluable contributions to the UN Committee against Torture and wish him success during his new term.