Bilateral political and EU consultations between Türkiye and Romania will be held on 20 October 2023 in Bucharest under the co-chairing of H.E. Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs and H.E. Daniela Gîtman, Secretary of State for European Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

All aspects of bilateral relations, as well as Türkiye-EU relations and cooperation in regional and international organizations will be on the agenda.