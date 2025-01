We strongly condemn the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by an Israeli Minister under the protection of security forces.

The ongoing genocide in Gaza, as well as the provocations by Israeli authorities aimed at altering the historical status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque, poses a threat to security and stability in the region.

We call on the international community to take the necessary measures against the actions of the Israeli authorities that will further increase tensions in the region.