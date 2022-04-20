A delegation from the African Union led by H.E. Minata Samate Cessouma, African Union Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development Commissioner will pay a visit to Türkiye on 17-18 October 2023.

During the meetings on the occasion of the visit, all aspects of Türkiye-Africa Partnership will be reviewed within the frame of the decisions and cooperation areas agreed at the III. Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit.

Being a strategic partner of the African Union, Türkiye attaches special importance to develop and to deepen its cooperation with the organization.