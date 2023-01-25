H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will meet with H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, who will pay a visit to Türkiye on 25-27 January 2023 to co-chair the 4th meeting of the Joint Committee on Economic and Technical Cooperation between Türkiye and Thailand.

During the meeting, the Ministers will discuss bilateral cooperation, exchange views on the current regional and international developments and sign the Second Joint Plan of Action between Türkiye and Thailand for the period 2023-2028.