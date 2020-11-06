It is with great sorrow that we received the sad news of the explosion at a market place on July 19, in the Sadr City region of Baghdad, on the eve of Eid Al Adha that resulted in loss of many lives and left several others wounded.

We strongly condemn this heinous terror attack aimed at harming the peace and stability in Iraq, and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the wounded.

On this occasion, we reiterate our readiness to extend every support to Iraq in its fight against terrorism and offer our condolences to the Iraqi government as well as to the friendly and brotherly people of Iraq.