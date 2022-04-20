We celebrate the 15 December World Turkic Language Family Day, which was proclaimed during the 43rd UNESCO General Conference held in November in Samarkand.

15 December marks the day when Turkologist Vilhelm Thomsen announced to the international scholarly community in 1893 that the Orkhon Inscriptions had been written in the Turkic language.

The Turkic language, which continues to live, develop and flourish as the mother tongue of more than 200 million people across a vast geography spanning three continents, is the foundation of our deep-rooted civilization and a cornerstone of our shared future.

Türkiye, together with brotherly Turkic states, will remain committed to strengthening cooperation aimed at preserving the Turkic language and passing it on to future generations.