We are deeply concerned about the suspicious and consecutive killing of four Muslims since November, three of them taking place this week in a row, in Albuquerque, U.S.

We would like the perpetrators of these serial killings, which could be related to one another as indicated by the police and are likely to be hate crimes, to be found immediately and brought to justice. We expect the relevant authorities in the U.S. to carry out all necessary investigations diligently in order to shed light on all aspects of this incident as soon as possible.

On this occassion, we wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and offer our condolences to their families and loved ones.