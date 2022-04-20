H.E. Ms. Helga Maria Schmid, the Secretary General of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), will pay a visit to Türkiye on 7-9 August 2022 to address the 13th Ambassadors Conference.

On the occasion of the visit, Secretary General Schmid will have a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye. During the meeting, current regional and international issues, particularly the developments in Ukraine, will be discussed.