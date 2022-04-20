H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 27th Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers to be held in Shusha on 10 October 2023.

At the meeting, the work carried out in 2023 within the framework of cooperation under ECO and their outcomes will be reviewed, and current issues on ECO agenda will be discussed.

Türkiye, together with the friendly and brotherly countries in ECO, will continue to contribute to the cooperation efforts aimed at increasing peace, stability and prosperity of ECO region.