Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  1. Press & Information
  2. Latest Press Releases
  3. No: 249, 9 October 2023, Press Release Regarding the Participation of H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, in the 27th Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)
No: 249, 9 October 2023, Press Release Regarding the Participation of H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, in the 27th Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)

H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 27th Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers to be held in Shusha on 10 October 2023.

At the meeting, the work carried out in 2023 within the framework of cooperation under ECO and their outcomes will be reviewed, and current issues on ECO agenda will be discussed.

Türkiye, together with the friendly and brotherly countries in ECO, will continue to contribute to the cooperation efforts aimed at increasing peace, stability and prosperity of ECO region.