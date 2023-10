We are deeply saddened by the 6.2 strong earthquake yesterday (7 October) in Herat Province of Afghanistan, resulting in more than 200 loss of life and 1000 injuries.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan and wish swift recovery to the injured.

Türkiye, as always, is ready to provide every support for recovery efforts for our Afghan brothers.