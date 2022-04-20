On the first anniversary of 8 December 2024, marking the end of the civil war in Syria and the fall of the Assad regime, we wholeheartedly congratulate the Syrian people as they celebrate their Liberation Day.

Over the past year, despite facing numerous challenges, the Syrian Government has pursued a prudent and peaceful foreign policy and taken lasting steps toward securing the respected position that Syria rightfully deserves in the international arena.

Türkiye will continue to strongly support efforts to establish stability, security, and prosperity in Syria.