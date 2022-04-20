H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Malaysia on 3-4 August 2022 upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Saifuddin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will be received by H.E. Mr. İsmail Sabri Yaakob, Prime Minister of Malaysia, in addition to holding meetings with Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and H.E. Mr. Hishammuddin Hussein, Senior Minister of Defense of Malaysia.

During the meetings, the two sides will exchange views on strengthening relations between Türkiye and Malaysia in various fields, and follow up on areas of bilateral cooperation.