H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will pay an official visit to Finland on 7-8 July 2021.

During the meetings between H.E. Mr. Çavuşoğlu and H.E. Mr. Pekka Haavisto, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, all aspects of Turkey-Finland bilateral relations will be discussed, and views on Turkey-EU relations as well as current regional and international developments will be exchanged.