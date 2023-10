We are deeply concerned about the recently increasing actions violating the sanctity of Masjid Al-Aqsa.

Attacks that violate the sanctity of, and the historical status quo in, the holy places in Jerusalem, especially Al-Haram Al-Sharif, are in no way acceptable.

We reiterate our call on the Israeli Government to refrain from any provocative actions that could increase tensions on the ground, and our strong expectation that the necessary steps in this direction be taken seriously and rapidly.