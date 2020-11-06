We welcome the Federal Government of Ethiopia’s announcement of the humanitarian ceasefire in Tigray on 28 June 2021.

We consider the ceasefire, which is declared for the immediate cessation of the hostilities and the unfettered delivery of the humanitarian aid to the region, as a right step towards the resolution of the ongoing conflict.

Turkey will continue to support the efforts towards maintaining peace, tranquillity and stability in Ethiopia, with which it enjoys long-standing historical relations.