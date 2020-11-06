H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs will attend the 43rd Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), which will be held virtually on 30 June 2021 under the Chairmanship-in-Office of Albania.

At the meeting, areas of cooperation under BSEC framework in the wider Black Sea region within the scope of the post-pandemic recovery, as well as current issues on BSEC‘s agenda will be discussed.