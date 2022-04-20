H.E. Mr. Yavuz Selim Kıran, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs will pay a visit to Western Thrace of Greece on 24 July 2022 to attend the commemoration ceremony on the 27th anniversary of the death of Dr. Sadık Ahmet.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran will receive the Mufti of Komotini İbrahim Şerif, meet with the representatives of the Turkish Minority institutions and organizations on the sidelines of the commemoration ceremony of Dr. Sadık Ahmet, visit the grave of the late Mufti of Xanthi Ahmet Mete, and extend condolences to his family.