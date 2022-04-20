We reject the resolution adopted at today’s plenary session of the European Parliament (EP), which contains biased and unfounded allegations regarding the Memorandum of Understanding on the Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas between Türkiye and Libya, in force since 2019.

The European Union (EU) has no competence in the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas. This has also been established by a judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union itself. The EP’s adoption of politically motivated resolutions in complete disregard of international law, on the grounds of solidarity among member states, is a futile effort.

Peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean can be achieved through approaches that prioritize dialogue, good-neighborliness, respect, and cooperation.

We expect EU officials to adopt a stance in line with these principles.