Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), will pay a visit to Türkiye on 21 July 2022.

At the meeting with H.E. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, primarily the fight against the drought in the Horn of Africa as well as regional developments and furthering cooperation with IGAD will be discussed.