We condemn in the strongest terms the attack carried out by the Houthis yesterday (24 November) on the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

We reiterate our call for the immediate cessation of these attacks, which target civilian infrastructure and threaten regional peace and security.

We emphasize our full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of the Houthis’ continued attacks and reaffirm our support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.