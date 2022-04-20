We welcome the confirmation of the commitment to the United Nations (UN) led truce declared in the month of Ramadan, at the meeting of the Military Coordination Committee held in Amman between the Yemeni parties.

In this framework, we consider the opening of certain roads across the country as an important step towards the ending of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

We hope this dialogue among the parties will contribute a permanent ceasefire and to a political process that will lead to the resolution of the conflict in Yemen within the framework of the UN Security Council resolutions and agreed international parameters on the basis of constitutional legitimacy.

In the coming period we will continue our support to the efforts for dialogue between the Yemeni parties and our solidarity with the people of Yemen, as was the case up to this day.