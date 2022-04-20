We welcome the judgment of the International Court of Justice in the case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar for violating the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, finding that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya in northern Rakhine State in 2017 and violated its obligations to prevent and punish genocide.

Türkiye has expressed its support for the case from the outset.

This historic judgment marks a milestone in officially recognizing the systematic persecution suffered by the Rohingya Muslims, delivering justice, and ensuring accountability.

We call on Myanmar to comply fully and without delay with the requirements of the Court’s judgment, and to take steps to guarantee the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Rohingya Muslims.

Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims and support international efforts to ensure their safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable return to their homeland.