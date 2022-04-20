In the elections held today (16 November) in Doha for membership of the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations’ specialized agency for information and communication technologies and telecommunications, Türkiye was elected to the ITU Council for the seventh consecutive term.

This outcome is a strong affirmation of the international confidence placed in Türkiye in the fields of science and technology.

Türkiye will continue to contribute to international cooperation in shaping the global digital agenda.