Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs of Türkiye H.E. Ambassador Mr. Faruk Kaymakcı will visit Luxembourg on 7 July 2022 to hold Türkiye-Luxembourg political consultations.

During the meetings to be held by Deputy Minister Kaymakcı, all aspects of bilateral relations with Luxembourg will be discussed and views will be exchanged on Türkiye-EU relations and current regional and international issues.