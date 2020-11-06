Trilateral Meeting between Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran will take place on 20 June 2021 in Antalya at the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Along with recent developments regarding the Afghan Peace Process, cooperation in the fields of security, energy, connectivity and irregular migration will be discussed during the Trilateral Meeting.

On the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, H.E. Çavuşoğlu will also hold bilateral meetings with his Iranian and Afghan counterparts.