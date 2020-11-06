H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey will have a bilateral meeting with the Vice-President of the EU Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mr. Josep Borrell Fontelles on 18 June, who is visiting Turkey to attend the SEECP Summit and the Antalya Diplomacy Forum to be held on 17-20 June 2021.

At the meeting, all aspects of the relations will be reviewed, before the EU Summit to be held on 24-25 June 2021. Steps that can be taken to enhance cooperation with the EU on the basis of Turkey’s accession perspective, as well as global and regional developments will also be discussed.