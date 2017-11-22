With its judgement of 22 November 2017, the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) sentenced war criminal Ratko Mladic to life imprisonment for genocide crimes, crimes against humanity, and violations of the laws or customs of war he committed during the armed conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina between 1992 and 1995.

Upon Ratko Mladic's appeal against the said judgement, the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) delivered its judgement today and confirmed the sentence of life imprisonment.

Although this judgement does not relieve the pain of the relatives of the victims of the Srebrenica genocide, it is the right judgement for manifesting justice.

We hope that the judgement will serve to social peace and reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and in the region and will prevent similar crimes.