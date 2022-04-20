The report on Türkiye issued by the European Commission under the 2026 Enlargement Package once again reveals the European Union’s (EU) prejudiced and unfair approach toward Türkiye.

We reject the unfounded allegations contained in the report, particularly those concerning the political criteria, judiciary and fundamental rights. These allegations reflect the double standards of certain EU officials and are indicative of a mindset that is inconsistent and has lost its credibility.

We note that, as in previous years, the report endorses the maximalist claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration, which are incompatible with international law and detached from realities on the ground, while once again disregarding the legitimate rights and interests, as well as the justified policies, of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. We take this opportunity to reiterate that the EU cannot contribute meaningfully to efforts aimed at achieving a settlement of the Cyprus issue as long as it continues to unconditionally adopt and defend the position of the Greek Cypriot side.

The assessments in the report concerning the Eastern Mediterranean are wholly contrary to international law and the principle of equity, and the statements regarding the Memorandum of Understanding concluded between Türkiye and Libya are devoid of any legal basis.

On the other hand, we consider the findings regarding Türkiye’s progress in terms of economic and monetary policies, its well-functioning market economy and its capacity to cope with competitive pressures within the Union to be significant. We welcome the references to Türkiye’s role in the fields of connectivity, resilience of supply and value chains and the fields of defense and security. In light of the economic and trade data cited in the report, we once again emphasize our justified and legitimate expectation regarding the modernization of the Customs Union.

Türkiye-EU relations should be shaped on the basis of shared interests and a long-term vision, transcending narrow political considerations and one-sided approaches.

Türkiye stands ready to advance relations on the basis of the Türkiye-EU Association Law and the principle of pacta sunt servanda, with an approach grounded in mutual trust, respect and equity.

We expect the EU to demonstrate the strategic will required for our common future by translating the recently enhanced dialogue into concrete decisions that reinforce Türkiye’s membership perspective.