We are deeply saddened to learn that many soldiers lost their lives and were injured in the terrorist attack that took place today (20 January) against the military bases in the Galgadud region of Somalia. Some of the wounded are under treatment at the Mogadishu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital.

We condemn this heinous terrorist attack, which will not hinder Somali National Army’s determination in its fight against the terrorist organization, in the strongest possible terms. We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Somalia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism.