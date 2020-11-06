We have learned that the Israeli authorities held the groundbreaking ceremony for a project consisting of 350 housing units in the illegal settlement area of Beit El, near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The continuation of such provocative steps at a time when the sufferings in Gaza are still fresh shows that the Israeli authorities have not taken any lessons from the recent events.

We reject these illegal practices of Israel. We emphasize once again the importance of holding Israel accountable for its policies and practices that constitute violation of international law.