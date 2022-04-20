Contrary to the statements made by the Chairperson of a political party, H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, has not given an interview to any newspaper published in Greece.

These allegations distort the remarks given by Minister Fidan in response to questions at an event organized by a think tank in Brussels and take them entirely out of context, thereby making Türkiye’s policy on the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean a target of domestic political polemics.

There has been no change in the positions that Türkiye has resolutely defended in accordance with international law across all platforms. We will continue to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean without compromise, as we have done to date.