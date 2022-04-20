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  3. No: 207, 24 October 2026, Regarding Greece’s Policies Toward the Muftis of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace
No: 207, 24 October 2026, Regarding Greece’s Policies Toward the Muftis of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace

Greece continues to disregard the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace, guaranteed under the Lausanne Peace Treaty and international agreements, by appointing so-called muftis in Komotini and Xanthi.

The institution of the Mufti is an integral part of the religious, social, and cultural identity of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace.

By refusing to recognize the Muftis elected by the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace, an official minority in the country, Greece is ignoring the Minority’s will and religious freedom, thereby once again revealing its distorted perspective on fundamental human rights.

We call on the Greek authorities to recognize the legitimate Muftis elected by the Minority and to put an end to their attempts to impose appointed muftis.