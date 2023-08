H.E. Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs, will visit Slovenia on 28-29 August 2023 to attend 18th Bled Strategic Forum, which will be held this year under the theme of "Solidarity for Global Security".

On the occasion of the visit, Deputy Minister Bozay will attend the forum as one of the speakers and also exchange views with his interlocutors on bilateral relations, EU matters as well as current regional and international issues.