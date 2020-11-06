We welcome the resolution adopted by the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) at the Special Session on Palestine on 27 May, which decides to establish an independent international commission of inquiry to investigate Israel’s violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in the occupied Palestinian Territories.

We see the decision of the HRC as an important step towards establishing international accountability for Israel’s crimes in the occupied Palestinian Territories, particularly the excessive, disproportionate and illegal use of force applied indiscriminately against the Palestinian people and ensuring that the relevant Israeli authorities are held accountable for these acts.

Our country is ready to provide every assistance and support to the work of the international commission of inquiry.