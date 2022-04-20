We strongly condemn the arson attack in the early hours of the morning on the Köprülü Hacı İbrahim Ağa Mosque in the Greek Cypriot Administration’s city of Limassol. We fully support the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this issue.

This heinous attack is yet another addition to the past acts against different mosques in the Greek Cypriot Administration.

As the latest example of the growing Islamophobia across Europe, this attack not only targets Muslims but also demonstrates once again how grave the threat to our common human values has become.

On the other hand, the hatred and intolerance revealed by the said attack indicate how far removed some segments of the Greek Cypriot community are from an understanding of living together in peace, tranquility and tolerance with the Muslim Turkish Cypriots, providing an additional proof that the two-state vision of the Turkish Cypriot side constitutes the only realistic model for the settlement of the Cyprus issue.