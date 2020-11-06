The “House of One” project in Berlin, of which the foundation was laid today (27th May), involves FETO terrorist organization despite all the objections of Turkey as well as the Turkish and Muslim communities living in Germany. The project does not serve to bring the three religions together, but ONLY to separate them and to legitimize and support a terrorist organization.

This house of worship (project) will have no value and meaning for the Turkish and Muslim communities living in Germany, as long as the FETO terrorist organization, which damages and exploits Islam for the sake of its dark agenda, and by no means represents the Muslims in Germany in number, is involved. Our wish is that this grave mistake will be rectified without delay and the true representatives of Muslims will replace this terrorist organization of which the real intent is better understood by the German public due to its dubious and suspicious activities. Indeed, this is the main expectation of the Turkish and Muslim communities living in Germany.