The 9th İstanbul Mediation Conference will be hosted by H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, under the theme “Partnerships and New Perspectives for Peace: Mediation in a Changing World” in İstanbul on 23-24 October 2026.

Since its launch in 2012, the İstanbul Mediation Conference has become one of the world’s leading platforms in the field of conflict resolution and mediation.

Türkiye plays an active role in the peaceful resolution of disputes through the “Mediation for Peace” initiative introduced jointly with Finland at the United Nations in 2010, as well as through its tangible efforts in various geographies, and co-chairs the Groups of Friends on Mediation within the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.