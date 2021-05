H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will pay a working visit to Greece on 30-31 May 2021, upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece.

Before going to Athens, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will visit Western Thrace on 30th May 2021.