We welcome the decision adopted today (20 October) by the Libyan House of Representatives concerning the Memorandum of Understanding on the Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas between Türkiye and Libya, which has been in force since 2019.

The said Memorandum of Understanding safeguards the mutual rights and interests of both countries on the basis of international law and the principle of equity, and contributes to further deepening cooperation between Türkiye and Libya.

Türkiye will continue to work with all partners to foster trust, stability and peace in the Mediterranean basin, in line with its commitment to international law.